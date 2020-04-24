Kenyans are alarmed after Senate majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen posted photos of himself and fellow leaders interacting with a large crowd of people in Elgeyo Marawet.
Senator Murkomen was seen addressing a large crowd of residents, many of who did not have face masks on. He was later seen with his face mask off in a closely packed crowd.
A number of his followers criticized the move, pointing out that he had violated various measures put in place by the governments to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Kenyans online also shared photos of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi who similarly engaged with a large crowd of people without social distancing measures.