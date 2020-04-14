All Kenyans found outside without facemasks will be arrested, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai stated on Tuesday.

The IG issued the directive just days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that supermarkets will be closed down for admitting customers without masks.

The move becomes the latest measure in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in Kenya.

The Ministry of Industrialization and Trade has been leading efforts to empower Kenyan tailors to produce the masks so that they are made available at cheaper rates.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula also set a motion rolling to have the government supply the masks to citizens for free.

As of Sunday evening, CS Kagwe announced that the cases of infection in the country had risen to 208.

Kenya deaths from Covid-19

Foreign Affairs PS Kamau Macharia confirmed that 5 Kenyans had succumbed to the virus while in the diaspora.

The Minstry of Health has so far confirmed nine deaths within the country, a month since the first case was confirmed in Kenya.

