Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced tough measures for retailers who allow customers to enter their stores without a face mask.

While re-emphasizing President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on wearing masks in public, the CS cautioned that public health officers will conduct impromptu searches in the stores.

The CS had been asked to elaborate on the cessation of movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitian area announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

"The restriction is obviously going to be accompanied with other measures for example, in markets we have announced and we keep telling people that when you are going to a market or a supermarket, you do know the rules regarding supermarkets. You must have a mask when you are going in there and if the health officers go to supermarkets where people don't have masks then we'll have no choice but to close those supermarkets," the CS explained.

Supermarket Rules to prevent spread of Coronavirus

On March 20, the CS advised owners of supermarkets, malls and other outlets to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside at any given time as a way of ensuring social distancing is observed.

He also mandated the outlets to provide hand sanitizer or soap and water to all customers accessing their premises to prevent cross contamination.

File image of customers at a Kenyan supermarket observing social distancing rules

