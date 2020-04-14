Kenyans who die abroad will be buried there the government announces as it tightens restrictions to fight coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau made the announcement on Tuesday during a presser.

"... some have died and maybe the families should consider letting them be buried there given the circumstances," he said.

Amb. Kamau stated that over 64 Kenyans have been caught up in the lockdown in India, with some 120 having gone there as patients or accompanied patients.

"We have close to 3,000 Kenyans in China, but no fatalities. We also have 21 students stranded in Hungary, 61 training assistants stranded in France," the PS stated.

"In Australia, we have 18 travellers from Kenya stranded there, while in Iran we have about 200 students stuck there," he added as he gave numbers of Kenyans stuck in foreign countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the presser, PS Kamau also revealed that five Kenyans have died of Covid-19 in the USA in the last one month.

According to the Foreign Affairs PS, the five had health issues that could have aided the virus to kill them.