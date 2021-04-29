Gov't now invites Kenyans to give their comments on transfer of KMC to Ministry of Defence

Members of the public have been invited to offer their views on the transfer of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to the Ministry of Defence.
According to the notice seen by Pulse Live Kenya, Kenyans have until Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 11:00am to take part in the public participation forum.
"President Uhuru Kenyatta vide Executive Order No.3 of 2020 transferred the ministerial responsibility over KMC to the Ministry of Defence from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.
"The Ministry of Defence invites the public and other stakeholders to submit their comments and views on the transfer... through:- email address publicaffairs@mod.go.ke, posted to The Principal Secretary on P.O. Box 40668-00100 or dropped at the MoD headquarters at Ulinzi House, off Lenana Road," the notice read in part.
