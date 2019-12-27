As Kenyans continue with the merry mood of the Christmas and the extended festive season, one driver's careless and criminal act has managed to ruin the festive mood.

On Thursday, a rather unique trending topic, #KBB815LHitAndRun, dominated social media platforms as Kenyan netizens protested the rogue behavior of the driver of a car by registration number KBB815L.

The driver of the said vehicle was caught on tape running over a motorcycle rider along the Thika Super Highway.

The driver did not stop but proceeded to escape without a care about the state of the biker.

Luckily, the biker is seen rising from the ground despite the heavy fall, and is believed to have escaped.

Nonetheless, netizens have petitioned NTSA, the Kenya Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to apprehend the driver and bring him or her to justice.

Although the state institutions are yet to respond, the campaign adds on to a long list of citizen action, supported by social media, and aimed at correcting various wrongs in the Kenyan society.

Here is the VIDEO: