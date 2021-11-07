Reactions as Raila blocks Nyandarua road to board his chopper

The scene was recorded by one of the motorists who was behind Mr Odinga's motorcade when the unusual occurrence took place.

A chopper was seen flying overhead while another landed smack in the middle of the highway, right in front of the Special AU envoy's convoy.

Commotion was heard in the background as some of the onlookers called out the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader's name in a bid to get his attention.

Pulse Live Kenya

The video has gathered a number of reactions as both those who are die-hard supporters of the 2022 presidential hopeful and those who are opposed to him politically questioned why he had to make the chopper ride so abrupt.

Some have suggested that the politician may have been exhausted from the day-long engagements in Nyandarua County.

While others used attributed the occurrence as a show of opulence.

One Nathan Robe posed: "A small rally in Kipipiri and he can't drive back to Nairobi? Who is forcing Raila to presidency?"

To Robe, one Ole Ndumbi replied: "He is not living like you - can't pay the electricity bill, has to borrow to pay rent and having leftovers for supper. But mouthing is where you draw the line."

More Reactions to Raila's Chopper Landing

On August 3, 2021, Raila similarly caused a commotion with his chopper when he took a Form 1 to Maranda High School in it.

Initial reports indicated that the former PM had ferried the student because he was from a humble background.

The chopper proved to be a better means of transport beating the traffic jam and inconveniences that plague Kenyan roads when schools resume and close.

Many claimed that the student's parents had chartered the aircraft but, it has now emerged that Mr Odinga was the one behind the chopper ride.

In a separate incident, a chopper which had just moments earlier dropped Mr Odinga in Siaya County crashed on May 30, 2021.

“The helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes. Unfortunately, it crashed,” read a statement from Raila's spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

There were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who were on board escaped with minor injuries from the chopper crash.

Mr Odinga proceeded with his scheduled activities alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta following the incident.