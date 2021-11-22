RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan's react to CS Kagwe’s ‘No Vaccination, No services’ directive

Dennis Milimo

A section of Kenya are not happy with CS Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a past Covid-19 press update
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a past Covid-19 press update

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, following his announcement that unvaccinated Kenyans will be denied access to in-person government services.

On Sunday, Kagwe said that all Kenyans will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before they are allowed into hotels, bars and restaurants or access to in-person to government services by December 21, 2021.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by Dec. 21, 2021. Such services will include but [are] not limited to KRA [Kenya Revenue Authority] services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and port services.

“Those who have been vaccinated will not risk their lives serving those who have refused to be vaccinated. The key reason why all of us need to be vaccinated is to ensure that we keep the economy going,” CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

Kagwe also noted that people will have to show proof of vaccination for admission into public places including National parks and game reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

All businesses serving 50 or more people a day to put up signage requiring proof of vaccination before entering the premise and patrons to be fully vaccinated.

“All indoor gatherings to be limited to two-thirds capacity with proof of Covid-19 vaccination of all in attendance,” he said

A total of 6,388,427 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,986,501 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,401,926.

However, CS Kagwe’s directive has elicited an endless discussion on social media, many arguing that vaccination is voluntary.

Reactions from Kenyans

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

