On Tuesday morning, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria sent out a tweet saying that the two thirds gender rule was a mistake and a bad dream, that needs to be removed from the constitution.

He went on to state that the only way the current stalemate on the rule can be resolved is by changing the constitution through parliament, to have the part scrapped off as a requirement.

Kuria added that this is the reality Kenyans need to face, in dealing with the issue of the 2/3 gender rule, and they are ready to make the change as Members of Parliament.

“The only solution to the two thirds gender rule impasse is to change the constitution through parliament to remove the requirement for the two third gender rule. We are ready. It was a mistake. A bad dream. That’s the reality we need to face,” tweeted Moses Kuria.

His words were not received well by a section of Kenyans, some who went to his comment section to express their disappointments with such words coming from a leader. Others, seemed to echo his sentiments, and here are their reactions;