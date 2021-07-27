Kenyans reveal 5 things they will remember Uhuru for after his 2nd term - Tifa poll

A new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has revealed the top five achievements they will associate with President Uhuru Kenyatta once he completes his second term in office.
The survey showed that 41 per cent of Kenyans will remember him for the infrastructural projects that have been executed during President Kenyatta's regime.
The other four positive achievements of Uhuru's legacy were listed as enhancing national unity through the handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (10%); extending the electricity grid (4%), providing jobs/ financial support for the needy (4%) and reducing the cost of education (2%).
When asked about the most negative factor of President Kenyatta's administration, 18% of Kenyans named increased public debt.
