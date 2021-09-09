Kenyans reward viral boy who carries sister to school daily on a bicycle 4km away

On Wednesday, September 8, a community of cyclists dubbed Cycle 4 Fun gifted James and his younger sister Lucy Wanjiku a brand new bicycle with a better carrier for the sister to enjoy more space and be comfortable.

They also got 2 pairs of helmet reflective wear, and some personal items for them and the family.

Kamande has been riding for more than 3 kilometres to drop his sister at school before embarking on another 1km ride to his school.

“The School has a huge population of cyclists and I am going to start a campaign to gift each one of them with Reflective vests, to allow them to be safe and visible at all times,” said Cycle 4 Fun founder.

There has been a growing demand for the government to factor in cycling lanes during the construction of roads.

Developed towns such as Nairobi has sections of certain roads available for cyclists but more often than not they are taken over by boda boda operators and traders who set up temporary shops.

According to a recent study by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, nearly fifty per cent of all daily trips in Nairobi are made by walking and cycling.

Non-motorized transport (NMT) plays an important role in increasing access to basic services, decongesting cities, improving air quality and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Despite NMT being the most popular means of transport in Nairobi, used by nearly half of the residents, key challenges related to poor infrastructure, the safety of users and public awareness on usage of NMT facilities remain.