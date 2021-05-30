The Atheists In Kenya society has announced that the organization’s Secretary has resigned.
Kenya's Atheists' Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ
The society has announced a vacancy for the position
What makes it interesting?
In his resignation, Secretary Seth Mahiga says he made the decision to resign claiming that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya.
The society's president Harrison Mumia praised Seth as a dedicated leader in his service to the organization for a year and half.
“We wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ. We thank him for having served the society with dedication over the last one and half years. The position of Secretary of the society has been rendered vacant,” read the statement in part.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke