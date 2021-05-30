RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya's Atheists' Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

The society has announced a vacancy for the position

Kenya's Atheists Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ
Kenya's Atheists Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ

The Atheists In Kenya society has announced that the organization’s Secretary has resigned.

In his resignation, Secretary Seth Mahiga says he made the decision to resign claiming that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya.

The society's president Harrison Mumia praised Seth as a dedicated leader in his service to the organization for a year and half.

We wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ. We thank him for having served the society with dedication over the last one and half years. The position of Secretary of the society has been rendered vacant,” read the statement in part.

Kenya's Atheists Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ
Kenya's Atheists Secretary resigns after 'finding' Jesus Christ

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

