The Ministry of Health has confirmed 74 new cases of the novel Coronavirus disease in Kenya bringing the total number of infections to 1962.

Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that 1,574 samples had been tested over the last 24 hours with Laikipia recording its first Covid19 case.

A total of 34 counties have so far recorded cases of the novel virus.

In the last twenty four hours, 14 people were discharged from hospital, bringing the total recoveries to 474.

One patient from Nairobi's Kayole area dies from Covid19, bring the total deaths to 64.

