Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers have issued a one-week strike notice, citing failure by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to implement the 2012 salary review.

In a letter addressed to the Labour Cabinet Secretary and KNH CEO, the health workers threatened to down their tools come Monday next week.

The statement signed by Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), representatives demanded that the implementation of the salary review be done, within the 7 days.

"In view of the above, we now demand that the Hospital implement salary for all employees working in your facility as approved by the State Corporation Advisory Committee through a letter Ref POL/ADM/13/4 VOL VIII (34) dated September 13, 2012, within seven days failure to which all employees represented by the signed unions will commence a strike on September 28 2020," reads part of the statement.

