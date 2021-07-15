Amos Kimunya speaks following drama during Kiambaa by-election

Video clips circulated online showed the rowdy youth interrupting Kimunya's address to the press outside the polling station.

The youth were chanting "Kimunya must go!" as they moved in to eject him physically.

An unfazed Kipipiri MP was seen throwing back a question to his attackers, "Who are they?".

The group of rowdy youth only chanted louder claiming that Mr Kimunya had no official role at the polling station while accusing him of planning to rig the mini-poll.

"I have been standing here peacefully until they came in. I am here to represent my party. They are not agents, they are not voters, so I don’t know what their interest is. The process has been very peacefully as you can see,