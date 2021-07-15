Amos Kimunya speaks following drama during Kiambaa by-election

There was an incident at Kimuga polling station, Kiambaa constituency on Thursday as a group of rowdy youth attacked National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.
Video clips circulated online showed the rowdy youth interrupting Kimunya's address to the press outside the polling station.
The youth were chanting "Kimunya must go!" as they moved in to eject him physically.
An unfazed Kipipiri MP was seen throwing back a question to his attackers, "Who are they?".
The group of rowdy youth only chanted louder claiming that Mr Kimunya had no official role at the polling station while accusing him of planning to rig the mini-poll.
"I have been standing here peacefully until they came in. I am here to represent my party. They are not agents, they are not voters, so I don’t know what their interest is. The process has been very peacefully as you can see,
"These are goons hired by our competitors to shout at me and also to try to influence voters. I am here officially as an agent of the Jubilee party. My name was forwarded to the IEBC and I have been here since 6 am," he explained to reporters.
