Kiambu Businessman shoots wife dead before killing Self

A Police report indicates that Mukundi shot his 30-year-old wife Philomena Njeri in the head before taking his own life using the same weapon. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The lifeless bodies of the two were found inside their bedroom which had been locked from inside. The police report points out that the incident was reported to Kiambu Police Station by Gachunga’s friend after he (Gachangua) failed to pick his calls, something he said was suspicious.

Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga and Philomena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

“Together with the officers from Kiambu police station proceeded to his house where the bedroom was found lock from inside. The door was broken where the bodies of the said Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga a kikuyu male adult aged 42 years and his wife namely Phelomena Njeri adult aged around 30 years were found lifeless,” reads part od the police statement.

A mini glock gun was recovered from the incident. Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga was a licensed firearm holder. The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kenyatta Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.