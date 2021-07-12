MP raises Sh5 Million in minutes during fundraiser

The event which was held at Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri county saw members of Bunge FC comprising MPs and Senators draw 1-1 against Marafiki Veterans.

After the high-octane match, Kanini Kega who lead the funds drive, announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta had contributed Sh1 million cash which he handed over, making the head of state the highest single contributor at the event.

“After settling for a 1-1 draw with Marafiki Veterans we embarked on the main business of the day which was to raise funds towards the purchase of a 52 seater bus and in a record 30 minutes we raised Sh5 million," he said.

“He (Uhuru) told me to give him an update of how much we raised and promised to top up the balance so we can buy our bus of choice,” the MP said after tossing the Sh1 million into the collection basket.

Other MPs and Senators gave their contributions with many offering Sh50,000 apart from Kega and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who donated Sh100,000 each.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Sports CS Amina Mohammed also sent in contributions and apologies for missing the event.

Local businessmen and sports enthusiasts also chipped in to help the budding team achieve their dream of being a top-rated club in Kenya.

“We are making a Kenya Premier League team which will draw players from all our 8 sub-counties, we are scouting for these talents and to start us off we shall be in Kieni Mbiriri Stadium on Sunday the 18th July 2021. Next Sunday,” Kanini Kega added.

The MP has been popularising Marafiki FC, even hosting a meeting between the players and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his home where Baba was gifted the team's kit.

"It would be great to one day see them ply their trade in the national league," Odinga wished the team.

Kanini is one of the most popular politicians in Mt Kenya and is also known for his public oratory skills which make him a great mobiliser.

Earlier in May, he also helped raise Sh5 million in 20 minutes for the Imani Mathenge Foundation which was named after his son.

“The Imani Mathenge Foundation was founded with a singular purpose of assisting bright but less privileged children in Kieni Constituency pursue their education.

"We raised over Sh5 million in an impromptu fundraising drive which will be used to educate needy children to pursue their dreams,” Kanini Kega announced.