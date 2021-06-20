The incident occurred on Sunday, where the man’s wife, a local trader, wanted to go sell the farm produce as she reportedly does every Sunday.

Reports from witnesses say that the man destroyed matoke and slashed sacks of avocados insisting that his wife should be at home because it is Father’s Day.

The middle-aged man insisted that his wife had to take the day off for the day for them to spend the day together.

The destroyed farm produce belonged to different traders at the market estimating that the matoke and avocados cumulatively cost Ksh.200,000.

The traders are still unsure of what to do as they are still shocked at the actions of the man.

Kirinyaga Man destroys Ksh 200K farm produce because wife wanted to work on Father's Day Pulse Live Kenya

Kirinyaga Man destroys Ksh 200K farm produce because wife wanted to work on Father's Day Pulse Live Kenya