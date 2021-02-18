The Kisii county assembly has joined a growing list of counties that have passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

Th assembly passed the Bill on Thursday following deliberations at the county assembly chambers.

Speaker Amos Onderi confirmed that the decision had been unanimous.

The Kisii decision brings to nine, the total number of counties which have successfully deliberated the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

Siaya Homa Bay Kisumu Busia West Pokot Trans Nzoia Kajiado Kisii

The only hold out remains to be Baringo county.