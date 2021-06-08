Kisumu leads in new Covid-19 infections, MoH attributes spike to Uhuru's visit

Siaya county was the third leading county with 24 new cases while Nairobi was second with 84 new cases.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the spike in new infection in Nyanza region to the Madaraka Day celebrations hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kisumu last week.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the new positive Covid-19 cases in Kenya had been detected after testing 4,479 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 173,072 with a positivity rate of 6.8% and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,840,889.

A total of 1,125 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,895 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and eleven patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, 66 on supplemental oxygen and 18 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 395 discharges; 133 from various health facilities while 262 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 118,621.

CS Kagwe reported 18 new Covid-related deaths all of which were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.