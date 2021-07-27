Kitui Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has confirmed.
Governor Ngilu admitted at Nairobi Hospital
The governor has been confirmed as Covid-19 positive
Dr Mutua disclosed that Governor Ngilu is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
The Machakos governor did not reveal how long his counterpart had been hospitalized, however, her last public appearance was on July 21st, 2021.
Dr Mutua was speaking during a Thanksgiving ceremony held at the home of Royal Media Services (RMS) owner S. K. Macharia, in Gitanga - Murang'a County.
