The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Board (KMPDU) has sounded an alarm over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms, the doctors' board warned that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is severely wanting.

KMPDU acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda further noted that there is still a shortage of medical personnel to deal with the pandemic.

"This month has recorded an increase in healthcare workers infections, there are currently 10 doctors admitted in various facilities across the country and this indicates the need for extra precaution by members of the public seeking healthcare services in our hospitals.

"We urge the Ministry of Health and the National Treasury to fast-track the contract renewal process for the 156 hired to work in isolation and treatment centres across the country," the statement read in part.