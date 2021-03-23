Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has said that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds in the county are full with covid-19 patients with severe cases.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mutua stated that other patients are also in line waiting to be admitted in beds left vacant by patients who succumb to the deadly disease.

The Machakos Governor called on Kenyans to avoid going to bars and other crowded places, wear masks and observe the set covid-19 containment measures.

“NIKUBAYA: All our Machakos Level 5 hospital’s 15 ICU beds & additional 12 HDU beds (Total 27) full with SEVERE Covid patients. All Machakos 42 ICU/HDU beds with oxygen points also full. People are waiting for others to die to get a bed. MASK, avoid BARS, be WISE. HAKUNA VITANDA,” said Alfred Mutua.

Rising covid-19 cases

This comes as the country continues to record increased numbers of Covid-19 cases, in the third of the worldwide pandemic.

On Monday, Kenya recoded 1,130 new covid-19 infections, bringing the total infections to 122,040.

The news cases are from 5,119 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

12 more patients succumbed to the disease pushing the total fatalities in Kenya to 2,023.