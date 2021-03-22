The Ministry of Health has announced 1,130 new covid-19 infections in Kenya, bringing the total infections to 122,040.

The news cases are from 5,119 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

12 more patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the total fatalities in Kenya to 2,023.

754 patients have recovered from the disease bringing total recoveries to 90,376.

1,013 patients are currently admitted in various facilities, while 3,003 are on home based isolation and care.

120 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).