Martha Koome set to be sworn in as Chief Justice

The event will be held at State House, Nairobi where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to attend.

A host of judges are also expected to be part of the ceremony which will see Lady Justice Martha Koome begin her 10-year term as CJ and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Lady Justice Koome will be reading out an oath prescribed in the Third Schedule of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

When former Chief Justice David Maraga was sworn in, his wife and children were present. His wife, Yucabeth Nyaboke, held the Bible for him as he took the oath.