The Jubilee Party on Sunday morning announced that it had lost one of its legislators, Karanja Mburu, who until his death was the MCA for Lake View Ward in Nakuru County.

Mburu died after a road accident on Saturday evening at the Gilgil viewpoint along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The MCA is reported to have been travelling from his ward in Naivasha and headed to Nakuru town, according to Jubilee Nakuru branch secretary Peter Cheruyoit who confirmed Mburu's death.

"Last night we lost a good man. Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu.A young man, a great Orator, a politician with a great future. The accident claimed a man, I will miss. My thoughts, prayers and condolences to family and friends. Kusema ukweli, this was a very good man. Safari salama," former State House operative Dennis Itumbi said in a condolence message.

