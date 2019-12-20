Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has been sued by five Members of Parliament from Isiolo County.

A petition filed on Friday faulted the CS and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki for a decision to adjudicate community land which they claim is an illegal move.

The five are seeking to have the legal notice issued by CS Karoney retracted and stopped from being implemented.

Lands CS Farida Karoney at her office in Ardhi House.

The CS had clarified that the adjudication process would be conducted by the Isiolo County government in a presser held after the authorities raised alarm.

"The schedule of the settlement areas will be compiled by the County Government and formally submitted to the Cabinet Secretary," she stated in November.

The process of land adjudication involves determining and recording of rights and interests of individuals residing on registered Community Land for the purpose of facilitating the registration of titles.