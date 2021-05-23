The Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have reported that the Senior Sergeant at Lang’ata Women Prison who was on the Wanted list has surrendered.
Lang’ata Women Prison Senior Sergeant linked to conning Job seekers Surrenders
The suspect was wanted for conning job seekers over Sh.200M
On Sunday afternoon, Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias ‘Nasra’ surrendered herself to Serious Crime detectives at DCI headquarters after being linked to a syndicate that has swindled jobseekers over Sh200 Million, in 10 months.
It is alleged that the syndicate offers fake job opportunities to jobseekers; with the promise of job opportunities in top government parastatals & government security agencies including, Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service & the National Police Service.
The suspect is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow, to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery & money laundering among other charges.
