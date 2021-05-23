RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lang’ata Women Prison Senior Sergeant linked to conning Job seekers Surrenders

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

The suspect was wanted for conning job seekers over Sh.200M

Lang’ata Women Prison Senior Sergeant linked to conning Job seekers Surrenders
Lang’ata Women Prison Senior Sergeant linked to conning Job seekers Surrenders Lang’ata Women Prison Senior Sergeant linked to conning Job seekers Surrenders Pulse Live Kenya

The Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have reported that the Senior Sergeant at Lang’ata Women Prison who was on the Wanted list has surrendered.

Recommended articles

On Sunday afternoon, Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias ‘Nasra’ surrendered herself to Serious Crime detectives at DCI headquarters after being linked to a syndicate that has swindled jobseekers over Sh200 Million, in 10 months.

How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million.
How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million. How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million. Pulse Live Kenya
How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million.
How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million. How Lang’ata Women’s Prison Senior Sergeant conned Job Seekers over Sh200 Million. Pulse Live Kenya

It is alleged that the syndicate offers fake job opportunities to jobseekers; with the promise of job opportunities in top government parastatals & government security agencies including, Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service & the National Police Service.

The suspect is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow, to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery & money laundering among other charges.

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke