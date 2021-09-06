Leaning Tower of Kinoo finally collapses [Video]

The six-storey building started collapsing on Friday, September 3rd but stopped midway, posing danger to resident of the area.

Video coverage of the action by Pulse Live team showed an excavator trying to bring down the building by demolishing the support structure and pillars.

After more than half an hour later, the building imploded on its self and the excavator operator was able to save their life by moving just seconds before the building collpased.

Our Pulse Live reporter at the location said that a stand alone house which was next to the building was evacuated to avoid casualties.

Electricity supply in the area was also cut off because of power lines that were close to the affected building.

Police and County Government officers were on standby to seal of all roads leading to the site and chased away curious children who wanted to get a piece of the action.

It has now emerged that the building had no proper foundation and was not approved by the National Construction Authority (NCA).

Experts and Engineers who visited the site said that the building crumbled because it stood on a weak foundation.

However, according to the National Disaster Management Unit Director Dr. Duncan Ochieng, the building was approved by the Kiambu County Government.

Statement from Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi

I am dismayed by the unfortunate trend of buildings under construction collapsing in Kiambu County.

These occurring when the Gachie and Kinoo buildings were at advanced stages of construction is a clear indication of the entrenched ineptitude of the Kiambu County Planning Department.

The County Government should follow through and ensure any prescribed course of action, including demolition, is enforced against condemned buildings.

I also urge the building owners to ensure they follow, to the letter, the highest standards in building and construction procedures not only for the safety of the people but also to safeguard their hard-earned investments.