Lie detector test for candidates who will vie in 2022 - IEBC Chair Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday launched its 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.
The plan included the Election Operation Plan, Boundaries Review Operation Plan and the Commission Policy Manuals.
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati outlined that the Commission has revised some of the criteria used for qualifying election candidates.
Among the proposed new measures is the introduction of lie detector tests as a verification measure.
At the same time, Chebukati reiterated that those seeking the major elective posts - president, governor, senator, member of national assembly, woman representative and member of county assembly - will all be required to present university degrees.
"All candidates contesting in the six elective positions, come the next General Election, must have a university degree to be able to qualify for office
"All qualifications will be verified and we shall provide a framework to the country on how this will be done," he stated.
