A light aircraft on Thursday morning crashed at Mashuru area in Kajiado County.

The aircraft had a pilot and three tourists on board at the time it went down and they are all reported to have survived the crash-landing.

The Pilot has been identified by one name, Peter, while the tourists have been named as Russell, Paris and Sussan who were headed to the Amboseli National Park.

Light aircraft with 4 people on board crashes in Mashuru area Kajiado County

All the passengers are said to have suffered minor bruises.