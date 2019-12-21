A couple in Mru almost had their big day ruined when a flashy limousine that had been hired to carry the bride to the reception was involved in a road accident on the Mwea-Embu road on Saturday.

No one was injured during the incident but the bridal party had to delay getting to the wedding reception.

The transport manager revealed that they had spent a ksh 200,000 to transport the bride.

“We hired the limousine at Ksh.200,000 to transport the bride but right now she will be transported to the Christians Worship International Ministry in another vehicle, it is a big loss,” said the transport manager.

Accident almost ruins wedding as limo carrying bride crashes [Video]

Reports indicate that the bride and her party were lounging in the back of the limousine headed to Kiamutugu in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, when another vehicle being driven by a 65-year-old woman hit them on the side.

According to witnesses, the driver of the limousine, attempted to avoid what could have been a terrible crash and drove off the road only to crash and wreck the flashy car in the process.

The limousine has since been towed to the Wang’uru Police Station.

Video (Courtesy)