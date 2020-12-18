The Kenya Senate on Thursday night voted to uphold the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
The vote which took place at around 11 pm saw 27 Senators vote YES, 16 voted NO while 2 (Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. and Senator Johnson Sakaja) abstained.
Senators who voted "NO" were as follows:-
- Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet)
- Simon Cherargei (Nandi)
- Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho)
- Ledama Olekina (Narok)
- John Munyes (Turkana)
- Susan Kihika (Nakuru)
- Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi)
- Enoch Wambua (Kitui)
- Golich Wario (Tana River)
- Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu)
- Christopher Lang'at (Bomet)
- Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu)
- Mithika Linturi (Meru)
- Maalim Mohamud (Mandera)
- Philip Salau Mpaayei (Kajiado)
- John Nderitu (Laikipia)