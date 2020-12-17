The Senate has impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Sonko was accused of four charges which include; gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

On all 4 charges, 27 Senators voted YES, 16 voted NO while 2 (Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. and Senator Johnson Sakaja) abstained.

Sonko becomes the second governor to be impeached by the Senate after Martin Wambora and Ferdinand Waititu. Wambora was, however, reinstated by the courts.

Nairobi County Speaker Benson Mutura will assume office of the Governor for 60 days, pending a by-election.

More to follow.