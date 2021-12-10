Twende Kasarani - see how Joho is turning up for Raila's big announcement [Video]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is today scheduled to make his official announcement on vying for the presidency come 2022.
LIVE BLOG: Raila's big announcement at Kasarani Stadium
Under his new slogan "Azimio la Umoja", the gathering has been referred to as the Azimio la Umoja convention.
Some of the ODM party politicians were seen gearing up to make their entrance beside the ODM party leader.
ODM deputy party leader and outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho posted a video with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed preparing to attend.
11:00 am: Raila Odinga posted a photo alongside his wife, Mama Ida Odinga confirming that he was on his way to Kasarani.
More to follow...
