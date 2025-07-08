Matharu and Gichigi emerge top at Sigona leg of 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Home players Sandeep Matharu and Zipporah Gichigi emerged top performers at the Sigona Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series held on Saturday, July 5th.

Matharu, playing off handicap 2, clinched the Overall Gross Winner (Men) title with a brilliant round of 72 gross, while Gichigi, playing off handicap 7, claimed the Overall Lady Gross Winner trophy with 86 gross.

The event, which marked the 16th leg of this year’s series, featured an impressive field of 260 golfers from across the region, making it one of the most competitive and vibrant legs of the Series so far.

The players defied the chilly weather and battled across various categories for victory and a chance to qualify for the Grand Finale scheduled for November at Muthaiga Golf Club.

In Division One category, featuring players with handicaps between 5 and 12, was fiercely contested, but Saahil Shah (handicap 10) rose to the top with a solid 40 points.

Saahil also took home the Longest Drive title among the men, underlining his excellent form throughout the day. In the Division Two category (handicaps 13 to 24), Milan Varsani (handicap 18) delivered a stellar performance, carding 42 points to lead the men, while Jane Njau, playing off handicap 14, led the ladies with 33 points.

NCBA Group MD John Gachora awards Zipporah Gichigi, the Overall Lady Gross Winner at the Sigona Golf Club leg of the NCBA Golf Series

Jane also emerged as the winner of the Longest Drive challenge among the ladies.

The Division Three contest (handicap 25 and above) saw Bharat Lakhani shine, posting an impressive 43 points, the highest stableford score of the day, to clinch the category.

Among the guest players, Tonny Tugee (handicap 12) stood out with a total of 38 points. Precision was also rewarded during the event, with William Moturi and Mukami Wachira winning the Nearest to the Pin prizes in the men’s and ladies’ categories respectively.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Bank’s ABC Place Branch Manager Rose Mburu expressed her appreciation for the day’s participants and reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of golf across the region.

NCBA Group MD John Gachora tees off at the Sigona Golf Club during the club's leg of the NCBA Golf Series

“Golf remains a key priority for NCBA, and our commitment to the sport is as strong as ever. This year we have dedicated more Sh60 million towards golf development initiatives as part of our ongoing mission to grow the sport across East Africa,” she said.

“We believe golf has the power to bring people together, build character, and inspire communities. That is why we continue to walk this journey alongside players from all levels – juniors, amateurs, and professionals alike,” she added.

As the series continues to build momentum, attention now turns to the next stops on the NCBA Golf Series calendar.

The tour will head to Rwanda on July 13, followed by a return to Kenya’s coast at Mombasa Golf Club on July 22, as more players across the region continue their quest for glory and a place at the season’s ultimate showdown.