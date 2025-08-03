CHAN 2024: Kasarani turns into a dazzling spectacle as Harambee Stars face DRC [Photos]

Football fans poured into the streets of Nairobi from all directions, heading to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the much-anticipated clash between Harambee Stars and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2024 tournament.

Despite the ban on usual items such as vuvuzela, whistles and horns and drums which fans have in the past carried into the stadium, football enthusiasts heading to the stadium found creative ways to ensure that the electric atmosphere that precedes such highly-anticipated matches did not miss.

It was song and dance as crowds made their way to the various designated points to verify their ticket and make their way into the stadium for the much-anticipated clash.

President William Ruto set the tone for the day with photos of himself at Kasarani Stadium with the caption: CHAN 2024#StarsMustWin.

Fans take up their seats at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani ahead of Harambee Stars' CHAN 2024 opener against DR Congo

In a colourful display of national pride, fans waved Kenyan flags with some donning national colours and chanting team slogans.

Many donned replica jerseys of the national team with others turning out in unique outfits creatively crafted for the continental showpiece.

Kenya is set to face DRC in the first match played in the country on the second day of the tournament.

The hosts are seeking to walk in the footsteps of Taifa Stars who Burkina Faso 2-0 in the opening match of the continental showpiece.

Savara teams up with East African stars for CHAN 2024 Anthem

With the tournament underway, Sauti Sol star Savara Mudigi teamed up with Tanzanian hitmaker Phina and Ugandan sensation Elijah Kitaka for the official anthem for the African Nations Championship (CHAN ) which is expected to energise fans and players for the life of the continental showpiece and beyond.

The anthem brings together talent from the three nations hosting the tournament: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

It captures the vibrant spirit of unity in the region, the shared passion for football and the celebratory mood of victory acknowledges the power of football to bring people together and the spirit of cooperation across regional and national borders.

We are winners is the overarching theme in the masterpiece that celebrate the unity of the three countries hosting the tournament.

Harambee Stars on the brink of Sh1 Billion windfall

Apart from the glory of winning the tournament and bagging the trophy along with the cash prize, Harambee stars players stand to pocket Sh1 billion in rewards.

