Lessons from CHAN 2024 Day 1 in Kenya & the controversies

The much-awaited continental football extravaganza, Total Energies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 got underway in Kenya with the first match pitting Harambee Stars against Democratic Republic of Congo offered some crucial lessons for organisers of the tournament and football fans.

The match was preceded by controversy over the sale of tickets amid allegations that pollical actors had mopped up most of the tickets.

International media house, AFP detailed the allegations with local fans also sharing their similar claims with local media houses as well as online.

Notably, tickets for Tanzania’s opening match against Burkina Faso were available as late as just a few hours to the game.

Harambee Stars

In sharp contrast, tickets for the match between Harambee Stars and Democratic Republic of Congo were sold out close to a week before matchday.

Fans bring tournament to life despite ban on several items within the stadium

Fans bring tournament to life despite ban on several items within the stadium

When it comes to items that are allowed into the stadium, fans in Kenya had to leave behind items that are part and parcel of their support for the beautiful game and Harambee Stars. While those in Tanzania which is co-hosting the tournament were allowed to carry their vuvuzelas, whistles, drums and other items those in Kenya were not.

A screengrab image of Kasarani Stadium filled to capacity

Nonetheless, football lovers driven by passion, patriotism and love for the game still kept the stadium in an electrified and supported the teams to the last minute.

Crowd control and access

Long queues were also witnessed outside the stadium with a huge crowd building up and fans taking to social media to complain that it was taking long to gain entry into the stadium.

After waiting for several hours in the cold, fans ran out of patience and forced their way into the stadium in their hundreds.

Organisers of the tournament may want to review operations and ensure that fans gain access to the stadium faster in future matches.

Discipline & patience among fans

Even the best laid plans sometimes fall apart and CHAN is not exception despite organisers thinking through and planning every aspect of the tournament.

Football fans storming into Kasarani Stadium after hours of waiting in queues ahead of the much-anticipated African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) match between Kenya and DR Congo. Kenya won 1-0

This calls for patience, discipline and understanding among fans to follow laid down procedures to access the stadium.

Scenes similar to today’s occurrence where fans overpowered stewards and stormed into the stadium are recipe for disaster and jeopardise the country’s prospects of hosting future matches.

The match turned into a perfect celebration of national accomplishment and success for Kenyan fans who celebrated a well-deserved victory over DRC and their first in the tournament.

Austin Odhiambo