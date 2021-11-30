RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Live Updates: Uhuru's State of The Nation Address [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Keep it here for live updates on President Kenyatta's State of The Nation Address.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints 7-member selection team to pick IEBC Commissioners
President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints 7-member selection team to pick IEBC Commissioners

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to address the nation from Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, November 30.

Recommended articles

During the address President Kenyatta is expected to tackle issued about the economy, corruption, Covid-19 recovery, regional security and a bit of politics.

Today’s address will be one to watch, with Kenyans keen to hear what the president will emphasise on, as he nears the end of his second term.

3.00pm: President Kenyatta's motorcade makes its way to Parliament.

2.37pm: Deputy President William Ruto arrives in Parliament.

2.25pm: ODM leader Raila Odinga arrives at Parliament buildings for the State of the Nation address.

2.15pm: MP Ndindi Nyoro says he expects President Kenyatta to say when DCI Kinoti will report to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

1.00pm: Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen alleges that pro-Uhuru allies are plotting to keep out politicians who support Deputy President William Ruto.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Live Updates: Uhuru's State of The Nation Address [Video]

Live Updates: Uhuru's State of The Nation Address [Video]

Magistrate shows mercy on Kamiti escapees

Magistrate shows mercy on Kamiti escapees

David Ndii's wife Mwende bets on rosy CV to become Governor

David Ndii's wife Mwende bets on rosy CV to become Governor

Police vehicle kills the only surgeon at county referral hospital

Police vehicle kills the only surgeon at county referral hospital

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

NMS shortlists 2,000 Kenyans for county jobs [List]

NMS shortlists 2,000 Kenyans for county jobs [List]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Raila graces Luo Festival as a surprise guest [VIDEO]

Raila graces Luo Festival as a surprise guest [VIDEO]

CS Kagwe confirms hacking of Chanjo system, fake vaccination certificates

CS Kagwe confirms hacking of Chanjo system, fake vaccination certificates

Trending

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret

Moi's will shows how he divided mutli-billion wealth to his children

Father Gabriel Dolan resigns from Standard Group after writing about Mzee Daniel arap Moi's legacy of torture

NMS shortlists 2,000 Kenyans for county jobs [List]

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi during a past press briefing

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Police car outside Equity Bank, Anagwa Branch in Kisumu