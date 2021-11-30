President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to address the nation from Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, November 30.
Live Updates: Uhuru's State of The Nation Address [Video]
Keep it here for live updates on President Kenyatta's State of The Nation Address.
During the address President Kenyatta is expected to tackle issued about the economy, corruption, Covid-19 recovery, regional security and a bit of politics.
Today’s address will be one to watch, with Kenyans keen to hear what the president will emphasise on, as he nears the end of his second term.
3.00pm: President Kenyatta's motorcade makes its way to Parliament.
2.37pm: Deputy President William Ruto arrives in Parliament.
2.25pm: ODM leader Raila Odinga arrives at Parliament buildings for the State of the Nation address.
2.15pm: MP Ndindi Nyoro says he expects President Kenyatta to say when DCI Kinoti will report to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.
1.00pm: Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen alleges that pro-Uhuru allies are plotting to keep out politicians who support Deputy President William Ruto.
