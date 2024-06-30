10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

President William Ruto bowed to the demands of Kenyans on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, and declined to assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

This decision came after nationwide protests that resulted in over 25 fatalities and numerous injuries, including police officers and children.

The protests, marred by excessive force from the police and rampant looting, saw significant damage to property, businesses, government offices and even sections of the parliament buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the widespread chaos, moments of humanity and compassion emerged, showcasing the resilience and unity of Kenyans during these turbulent times.

Protestors shield disabled MP

During the protests, UDA-nominated MP Jackson Kosgei found himself stranded in parliament as other lawmakers fled.

In a surprising act of kindness, protestors evacuated him to safety, shielding him from potential harm.

"They told me they knew who I was and wanted to escort me out. They said they were fighting for their rights, not bad people," Kosgei recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated MP & Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

Protestor risks life to assist stranded woman

In a heart-stopping moment, a protestor risked his life to assist a lady on crutches caught in the chaos at Kencom Buiding in the central business district.

As police dispersed the crowd with teargas, the man noticed her struggling and shielded her from the stampede, leading her to safety despite the suffocating teargas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping the elderly

During the initial week of protests, several elderly women were caught in the crossfire between police and protestors.

As they struggled to breathe amidst the teargas, young Kenyans stepped in to help, washing their faces and guiding them to safety.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist defends protestor

NTV reporter Ibrahim Karanja displayed remarkable courage when he intervened to protect a protestor from police assault.

Karanja confronted the officer about assaulting the protestor, creating a tense exchange but ultimately standing his ground to ensure the protestor's safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTV journalist assisting injured colleague

In another act of heroism, NTV reporter Brayan Muchiri carried his injured colleague Maureen Mureithi to safety.

Despite being at work, Muchiri momentarily dropped his work tools to ensure his colleague was safe.

Video footage shows Muchiri navigating through the chaos, asking onlookers to clear the way as he rushed Mureithi back to their offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans rescue an injured officer

In another instance, Kenyans who were watching the clashes between protestors and police rushed to rescue an officer who fell off a moving police vehicle.

The police had been overwhelmed and took off. In the back of the vehicle, a tear gas canister went off, making the back of the lorry uninhabitable and forcing the officer to jump off.

The officer landed on his front side, leaving him injured. Kenyans watching from afar quickly rushed to the scene and helped him get back on his feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutual assistance between protestors and police

Remarkably, instances of mutual assistance between protestors and police were observed.

Both sides were seen helping each other cope with the effects of teargas, demonstrating a shared sense of humanity even in conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers comfort bereaved colleague

At parliament buildings, officers displayed empathy by comforting a colleague who discovered that one of the protestors shot was his brother.

This moment of solidarity highlighted the emotional toll of the protests on all involved.

Senator Sifuna jumps in to ask officers to stop firing at protestors

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna after the breach of parliament's security jumped to ask security officers to stop firing at protestors who were advancing.

Despite his appeal falling on deaf ears, the senator his effort did not go unappreciated.