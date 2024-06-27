The sports category has moved to a new website.

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Lynet Okumu

UDA-nominated MP Jackson Kosgei has sent gratitude to protesters who saved his life when Parliament was breached and took him to safety despite knowing he voted yes on the Finance Bill.

Nominated MP & Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei
Nominated MP & Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei
  • UDA-nominated MP Jackson Kosgei confirms protesters saved his life during breach of Parliament
  • Protesters helped evacuate Kosgei, who uses a wheelchair, and a female MP using crutches to safety
  • Despite voting yes on the Finance Bill, Kosgei expressed gratitude to the protesters for saving his life

Just a day after nominated Senator Crystal Asige shared her harrowing experience during the Finance Bill protests in Parliament, UDA-nominated Member of Parliament Jackson Kosgei has also confirmed that protesters indeed saved his life.

The Bishop, who is also the father of renowned gospel singer Emmy Kosgei, detailed how young men came to his aid after Parliament was breached during the Tuesday anti-Finance Bill protests.

Speaking during an interview with KTN News, Kosgei revealed that he was unable to evacuate the building alongside his colleagues as he uses a wheelchair.

Nominated MP and Emmy Kosgei's father Jackson Kosgei
Nominated MP and Emmy Kosgei's father Jackson Kosgei Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the evacuation route leading to the tunnel was unfriendly for disabled Kenyans, hence he opted to seek refuge inside the Parliament building.

Kosgei detailed that he, alongside a female MP who uses crutches, decided to seek refuge in the private members' lounge. However, as the protesters made their way into the building, the youth started to engage him in a conversation.

"We were on our business in Parliament... We took a bit of time to finish another part of the bill. We were inside the chamber and then all of a sudden members from the other side came out and within a twinkle of an eye we heard that our young men were coming through and now everybody had to look for an escape route," Kosgei recounted

Nominated MP Jackson Kosgei with his daughter Emmy Kosgei
Nominated MP Jackson Kosgei with his daughter Emmy Kosgei Nominated MP Jackson Kosgei with his daughter Emmy Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

Kosgei narrated that contrary to his expectations, the protesters advised him to leave the building, even helping to evacuate him for his safety.

"When they came and found us there, they told me that they knew who I was and where I voted for. They told me that I was a good man and they wanted to escort me out, stating that what would happen next may not be good for both of us," the nominated MP said.

The protesters explained to Kosgei that they were not bad people but were simply fighting for their rights. They engaged him, asking where he wanted to go, and then safely escorted him to his chosen location.

"They said that they were not bad people but were just fighting for their rights. They asked me where they wanted me to go, and I told them where they could take me. They took me to a safe place," Kosgei narrated.

Emmy Kosgei and her dad
Emmy Kosgei and her dad ece-auto-gen

Kosgei shared that the protesters had a message for the president: "We are not ending it here until the bill is dropped. They said this bill is evil. Have you seen it?"

Despite his stance in supporting the now withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, Kosgei expressed his gratitude to the young men who helped him and his colleague Joyce Musei.

"I want to thank the young men who saved my life and that of my colleague Musei. When everybody was running for their lives, which I really saw. I want to appreciate them that even in their moment of anger, they still had humanity in them, to separate issues from humanity," he stated.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

