11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Bungoma police boss Patrick Kitau confirmed the accident, noting that 49 other people were left with injuries.

The bus was ferrying passengers from Mbale District in Uganda to Nairobi when it crashed at Lwakhakha, in Bungoma, on Saturday, January 7.

The bus is reported to have veered off the road after failing to negotiate a corner, hitting a mother, daughter, and a Boda Boda rider who are among the dead.

According to Ugandan media reports, eight passengers of the ill-fated bus also perished.

"Today (January 7, 2023), a fatal road crash involving Nairobi Bus at Lwakhakha in Kenya killed many people.

“It's confirmed that among the dead are eight Ugandans,” Mt Elgon regional Police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika explained.

Media reports in Uganda where the journey started indicate that the driver of the bus was drunk and was arguing with the conductor before tragedy struck.

Sirisia lawmaker who was among the first to rush to the scene of the crash promised to engage authorities to intervene in mitigating accidents along the Lwakhakha-Chwele.

“This evening, I have just rushed to the scene of the accident at Namundi in Lwandanyi ward where a Nairobi-bound bus was involved in an accident,

“The bus lost control and veered off the road hitting a bodaboda rider, a woman, and a child who died on the spot," he revealed.

“I will engage relevant authorities to reach a way of mitigating accidents on the Lwakhakha-Chwele road that are claiming the lives of our people,” he added.