The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 713 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours representing 14% positivity rate.

The new cases are from a sample size of 5,230. The total number of positive cases now stand at 110,356.

Giving the daily Covid-19 updates, CS Kagwe noted that Kenya is already experiencing the third wave of the Virus.

“Kenya is already in its third wave. Today we report the highest number since last year with a positivity rate of 14%...We are about to start another difficult period, but having overcome the first two waves we can also overcome this one. Let us renew our commitment to ensure we can save our loved ones” said CS Kagwe.

At the same time 12 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, cumulative fatalities are now at 1,898.

“We hope the new wave will not be devastating like other countries. We must be vigilant to ensure the numbers do not overrun our health facilities. 12 patients have died today” noted CS Kagwe.

On a positive note, 167 Patients have recovered, 115 from the home-based care and 52 from various Hospitals across the country. Total number of recoveries stand at 87,903.