Thirteen people so far have lost their lives in an accident that happened near Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.
13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road
RIP
According to area OCPD Benastine Shari, the road accident happened at around 4:30 pm involved a PSV and a truck in Ndii area.
Those who were rescued from the accident were rushed to Voi Referral Hospital in critical condition.
The ill-fated matatu owned by Chania Genesis Sacco was heading to Mombasa while the lorry was on its way to Nairobi at the time of the accident.
This a developing story, more updates to follow..
