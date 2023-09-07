The sports category has moved to a new website.

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

Denis Mwangi

Thirteen people so far have lost their lives in an accident that happened near Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

According to area OCPD Benastine Shari, the road accident happened at around 4:30 pm involved a PSV and a truck in Ndii area.

Those who were rescued from the accident were rushed to Voi Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The ill-fated matatu owned by Chania Genesis Sacco was heading to Mombasa while the lorry was on its way to Nairobi at the time of the accident.

This a developing story, more updates to follow..

