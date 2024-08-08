The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

14 items seized during raid at Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga

Denis Mwangi

Acting Police IG tells Jimi Wanigi to surrender to the nearest police station

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has revealed that police officers recovered several significant items from a vehicle parked outside the residence of businessman and Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi.

During a press briefing on Thursday evening, IG Masengeli disclosed that among the confiscated items were 2 Motorola gadgets, 7 assorted mobile phone chargers, 1 mobile phone, and 4 tear gas canisters.

The occupants of the vehicle had reportedly fled the scene before the police arrived.

Masengeli emphasised that the recovery of these items is part of a broader investigation into Wanjigi’s potential involvement in the ongoing protests across Nairobi.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli
The police IG urged Wanjigi to report to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation and provide clarity on the matter.

The raid on Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home occurred amid intense demonstrations on August 8, 2024, led by the "Nane Nane" movement.

The protests have been marked by widespread calls for governmental reform, driven by frustrations over corruption, economic mismanagement, and rising living costs.

Earlier in the day, police had towed away a Toyota Landcruiser Prado parked outside Wanjigi’s residence.

Witnesses reported that the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene as the police arrived.

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Wanjigi’s family and the authorities, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Wanjigi’s son, Maina, criticised the government’s response, suggesting that the family is being targeted due to their political stance.

He expressed frustration at the repeated police actions, framing them as an attempt to suppress political dissent.

"It’s not the first time we've been raided," Maina stated. "Whenever we challenge the government, we face these kinds of actions. This is about political freedom. Why must dissent be met with such aggression?" he said.

The raid and subsequent recovery of items from the vehicle underscore the government's heightened scrutiny of political figures associated with the protests.

Wanjigi’s lawyer also voiced concerns about the implications of the raid, suggesting that it reflects a broader pattern of suppressing political expression and undermining democratic freedoms.

Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina with lawyer Osiemo Wanyonyi
The protestors are calling for substantial changes from the government, including the resignation of the president and significant reforms to address issues such as economic inequality, corruption, and unemployment.

Demonstrators have voiced their anger over the accumulation of wealth by public officials while ordinary citizens face economic hardship.

Many young people involved in the protests have expressed disillusionment with the lack of opportunities and are demanding a more accountable and transparent government.

As investigations continue, the broader political climate remains tense, with both the authorities and protesters navigating a complex landscape of demands for change and responses to political dissent.

