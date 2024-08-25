The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Charles Ouma

14 Kenyan women have been rescued from a prostitution ring in India after a successful raid that saw police arrest three suspects.

Human trafficking
Human trafficking

Also rescued during the raid were two women of Ugandan nationality and one Tanzanian, bringing the total of women rescued during the operation in Hyderabad to 17.

Recommended articles

The Anti-Human Trafficking unit of India police raided a three-storey building located in Kondapur area where the seventeen women were rescued.

According to the police, the ring leader of the prostitution ring connected with the women online and lured them to India.

They came on medical and tourist visas, some of which have since expired and were offered accommodation and other facilities by the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ring then proceeded to exploit the women and collected an estimated Sh4602 and Sh30682 from clients who procured their services.

The Hindu Newspaper and website quoted detectives privy to the investigations confirming that the ring leader “created a section on the ‘Locanto’ classified site where he uploaded the profiles and operated his prostitution racket. The women have been going around multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad”.

Stop Human Trafficking
Stop Human Trafficking Stop Human Trafficking Pulse Nigeria

Police recovered assorted sex toys, 104 condoms, HIV testing kits and hookah pots from the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue comes barely days after the Kenyan government cautioned its citizens not to be lured to South Asia with suspicious deals only to end up in slavery.

READ: 2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

A notice issued by the government dated August 16 stated that dozens of Kenyans and other nationals of East Africa have been lured to Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia to work as English Language instructors only to end up overworked and underpaid in slavery-like conditions with some ending up in worse situations.

Thailand has also been flagged after a stranded Kenyan died in hospital with the Kenyan Embassy in Thailand noting that it had recently worked with local authorities to rescue more than 140 Kenyans and other East Africans who were held in deplorable conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human traffickers have upped their game with recruiters tasking other Kenyans to lure their compatriots with false promises of better opportunities.

“Despite extensive warnings and awareness campaigns, the persistence of these scams remains a significant concern” Kenyan Embassy in Thailand noted.

According to the Embassy, most Kenyans are duped with fake advertisements of well-paying jobs in customer care, front office, cryptocurrency and teaching jobs but end up destitute and held in slavery or slavery-like conditions upon arrival only to find there are no such jobs.

“Some Kenyans have ended up destitute in Bangkok, sleeping on the streets and begging for food from strangers” added the statement.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Prof Dickson Andala, CEO NRF making remarks during the researchers training workshop at the Kenya National Research Festival 2024

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future