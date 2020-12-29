The Ministry of Health has announced 147 news cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 3,043, pushing the total number of positive cases to 96,139.

In the new cases, 137 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 115 are males and 32 females with the youngest being a one-year-old child and the oldest 92.

At the same time, 138 patients have recovered from the disease, 126 being from the home-based care program, while 12 were discharged form various hospitals across the country. The total number of recoveries stand at 77, 659.

However, on a sad note one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1, 665.

Currently, three are 670 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3, 368 on home-based Isolation and care. 31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.