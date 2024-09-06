The sports category has moved to a new website.

17 pupils die in tragic school fire in Nyeri County, 14 others hospitalised

Denis Mwangi

RIP

Breaking news
In a tragic incident, 17 pupils from Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County have died after a fire engulfed a section of the school.

The students were burnt beyond recognition, and 14 others have been rushed to hospital with severe burns.

The fire, which broke out late last night, caught the school community by surprise, leaving many students trapped inside.

National Police Service Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango confirmed that emergency services have responded to the scene.

Efforts to identify the deceased are ongoing, with local authorities working closely with the school and medical teams.

Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County
Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigations are set to be launched to determine the source of the blaze.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

President William Ruto has expressed his deep condolences to the families affected by the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 16 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

In a heartfelt statement, the president acknowledged the severity of the incident, saying, “Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news.”

The President also extended his prayers for the survivors, wishing them a speedy recovery. “We pray for a speedy recovery to the survivors,” he added.

In response to the tragedy, President Ruto instructed relevant authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” he stated.

President William Ruto speaking at a roadside rally
President William Ruto speaking at a roadside rally
The government, through the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government, is mobilising resources to assist the affected families.

The issue of school fires in Kenya has been a critical concern due to the risks faced by students in boarding schools.

One of the most devastating school fires in Kenyan history occurred on March 25, 2001, at Kyanguli Secondary School in Machakos County.

The fire was set intentionally by two students, resulting in the deaths of 67 boys.

The incident stemmed from student dissatisfaction with the school's administration, particularly regarding food quality and school fees.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

