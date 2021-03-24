The Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,540 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,348.

The new cases bring the total infections in the country to 124,707.

18 other patients succumbed to the virus, bringing total deaths to 2,066.

1,073 patients currently admitted to various hospitals across the country with another 3,315 patients are on the home-based isolation and care programme.

141 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) out of which 34 are on ventilatory support.

60 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 43 of whom are in general wards and 12 in the HDU.

184 patients have recovered from the disease 95 of whom are from the Home-based care program while 89 were discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 90,770.