Police intercept 13 foreigners smuggled to Kenya

Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that a police vehicle was being utilised for this illegal operation, a joint operation involving general police officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers was swiftly organised.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of the two police officers as they travelled from Lokori to Lokichar. This incident sheds light on the need for vigilance in maintaining border security.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please be informed that this evening at about 1900 hrs, we received an intel report that an AP Land Cruiser was ferrying aliens from Lokori, heading towards Lokichar.

"Immediately a team comprising the Regular Police from Lokichar Police Station and DCI Turkana South headed by both C.I Calvins Nyapara and IP Naftali Makori respectively, laid ambush and later intercepted the suspected m/v near Town Chini area of Lokichar, about 1km East of the station," read the statement.

According to the police statement, there were 13 foreigners from various nationalities seated in the vehicle.

8 Ethiopians 4 Eritreans 1 Sudanese

ADVERTISEMENT

The police conducted searches on all the occupants in the vehicle, and they were placed in the cells without any complaints.

Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle surrendered his AK-47 rifle, which was loaded with magazines, along with his work ticket and the ignition key.

DCI issues warning over human smuggling at JKIA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a stern warning to an international airline, accusing it of potential involvement in the smuggling of individuals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dated letter from September 6, the Officer Commanding the Anti-Terrorism Unit at JKIA expressed deep concern about the illicit activity, highlighting that it implicates personnel from various agencies operating at the airport.

Pulse Live Kenya

The individuals reportedly involved include National Police Service personnel, Kenya Airport Authority personnel, airline staff, and Immigration personnel.