ADVERTISEMENT
Police intercept 13 foreigners smuggled to Kenya

Fabian Simiyu

Two police officers arrested in connection with smuggling of foreigners through Turkana

A police vehicle
A police vehicle

On Sunday evening in Turkana South Sub-County, two police officers found themselves behind bars for allegedly smuggling 13 foreigners into the country.

Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that a police vehicle was being utilised for this illegal operation, a joint operation involving general police officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers was swiftly organised.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of the two police officers as they travelled from Lokori to Lokichar. This incident sheds light on the need for vigilance in maintaining border security.

File image of a police vehicle
File image of a police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya
READ: I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

"Please be informed that this evening at about 1900 hrs, we received an intel report that an AP Land Cruiser was ferrying aliens from Lokori, heading towards Lokichar.

"Immediately a team comprising the Regular Police from Lokichar Police Station and DCI Turkana South headed by both C.I Calvins Nyapara and IP Naftali Makori respectively, laid ambush and later intercepted the suspected m/v near Town Chini area of Lokichar, about 1km East of the station," read the statement.

According to the police statement, there were 13 foreigners from various nationalities seated in the vehicle.

  1. 8 Ethiopians
  2. 4 Eritreans
  3. 1 Sudanese
The police conducted searches on all the occupants in the vehicle, and they were placed in the cells without any complaints.

File image of a police vehicle ferrying suspects
File image of a police vehicle ferrying suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle surrendered his AK-47 rifle, which was loaded with magazines, along with his work ticket and the ignition key.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a stern warning to an international airline, accusing it of potential involvement in the smuggling of individuals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a dated letter from September 6, the Officer Commanding the Anti-Terrorism Unit at JKIA expressed deep concern about the illicit activity, highlighting that it implicates personnel from various agencies operating at the airport.

File image of travellers at JKIA
File image of travellers at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

The individuals reportedly involved include National Police Service personnel, Kenya Airport Authority personnel, airline staff, and Immigration personnel.

The DCI's warning underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a thorough investigation to curb such illegal activities at JKIA, a critical gateway to Kenya and a key transportation hub in the region.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

ADVERTISEMENT

