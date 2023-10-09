Police intercept 13 foreigners smuggled to Kenya

On Sunday evening in Turkana South Sub-County, two police officers found themselves behind bars for allegedly smuggling 13 foreigners into the country.
Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that a police vehicle was being utilised for this illegal operation, a joint operation involving general police officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers was swiftly organised.
The operation culminated in the apprehension of the two police officers as they travelled from Lokori to Lokichar. This incident sheds light on the need for vigilance in maintaining border security.
"Please be informed that this evening at about 1900 hrs, we received an intel report that an AP Land Cruiser was ferrying aliens from Lokori, heading towards Lokichar.
"Immediately a team comprising the Regular Police from Lokichar Police Station and DCI Turkana South headed by both C.I Calvins Nyapara and IP Naftali Makori respectively, laid ambush and later intercepted the suspected m/v near Town Chini area of Lokichar, about 1km East of the station," read the statement.
According to the police statement, there were 13 foreigners from various nationalities seated in the vehicle.
- 8 Ethiopians
- 4 Eritreans
- 1 Sudanese
The police conducted searches on all the occupants in the vehicle, and they were placed in the cells without any complaints.
Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle surrendered his AK-47 rifle, which was loaded with magazines, along with his work ticket and the ignition key.
